Amalgamated Bank Has $7.11 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $255,302,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

