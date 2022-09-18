Amalgamated Bank Has $7.55 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

