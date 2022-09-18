Amalgamated Bank Has $7.60 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

