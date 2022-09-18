Amalgamated Bank Has $7.97 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RS opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

