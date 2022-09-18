Amalgamated Bank Has $8.14 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $362.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $354.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

