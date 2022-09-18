Amalgamated Bank Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.20. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

