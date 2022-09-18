Amalgamated Bank Has $8.69 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $253,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

