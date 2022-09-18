Amalgamated Bank Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,940 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW opened at $13.80 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.