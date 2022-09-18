Amalgamated Bank Has $8.72 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

