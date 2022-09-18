Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $268.06 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.31 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

