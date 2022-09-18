Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,928 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

