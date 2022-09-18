Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,063 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

