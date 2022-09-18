Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,266 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

