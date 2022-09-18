Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $254.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

