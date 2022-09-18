Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $417.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.66. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

