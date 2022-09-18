Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.42.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

