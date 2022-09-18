Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

