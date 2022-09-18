Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,027,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

ACM stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM Company Profile



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.



