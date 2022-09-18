Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

