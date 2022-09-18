Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

