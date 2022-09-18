Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,910 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $371,684,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

