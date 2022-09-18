Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,166 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 84,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 898,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PerkinElmer Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $130.14 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.