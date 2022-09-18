Amalgamated Bank Sells 252 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

