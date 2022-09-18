Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,591 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $211.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

