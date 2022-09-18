Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,937 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. Hess Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

