Amalgamated Bank Sells 324 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $5,082,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.7% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 306.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.1 %

Y opened at $843.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $838.86 and its 200 day moving average is $821.04. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

