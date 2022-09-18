Amalgamated Bank Sells 346 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $92.71 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

