Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,676 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 56,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

