Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,635 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

