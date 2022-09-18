Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,518 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EQT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,956,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,187,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in EQT by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

