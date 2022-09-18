Amalgamated Bank Sells 887 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,524,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $100.91 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

