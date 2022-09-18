Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 66.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LSI opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

