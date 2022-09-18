Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 10th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartist Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.