Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,934.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.