Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,944.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.