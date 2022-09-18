Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,931.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,467 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,713.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,890.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 33,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 26,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,890.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 3,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 147,655 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

