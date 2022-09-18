Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,883.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 407,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.