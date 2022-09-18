Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,909.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

