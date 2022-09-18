Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,713.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after buying an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

