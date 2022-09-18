Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,940.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,196.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,885.3% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 13,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,744.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 104,887 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,894.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 10,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

