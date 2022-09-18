Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,744.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104,887 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

