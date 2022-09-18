Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

