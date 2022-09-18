Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

AMED stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.49. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

