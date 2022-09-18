American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Barry M. Monheit Acquires 10,000 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Monheit bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

