American Trust Acquires 1,079 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 178,428 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,933 shares of company stock valued at $109,711 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

