American Trust Acquires 332 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2,258.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

