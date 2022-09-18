American Trust Acquires 852 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

