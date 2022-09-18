American Trust Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlassian Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of TEAM opened at $242.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.