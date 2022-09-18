American Trust Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of XTN opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

