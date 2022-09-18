American Trust Buys 686 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE RHI opened at $76.71 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

